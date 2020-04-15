State trooper injured by man in southern Oregon recovering

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon State Police trooper who was shot and injured Friday in an incident in southern Oregon is recovering, authorities said.

Police said on Facebook that trooper Kameron Gordon is “doing well.”

Gordon was injured in an incident that began with a report of an intoxicated man trying to take his children in Klamath Falls, police said.

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home but the man had reportedly left with a child and a weapon, The Herald and News reported. The man’s vehicle was observed by a trooper a short time later and a pursuit began, police said.