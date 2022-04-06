State Trauma Advisory Board to discuss data in virtual meeting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The State Trauma Advisory Board (STAB) is convening virtually to discuss Oregon trauma data, COVID-19 information and administrative care.

The meeting will be held Friday, April 8 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

STAB advises the Public Health Division on the adoption of rules, policies, and procedures regarding the trauma system.

Other duties of STAB include analyzing data related to prevention of injuries, monitoring the trauma system and recommending improvements where indicated.

To join the STAB Zoom meeting, click here or enter the meeting ID: 161 675 3132 and passcode: 817823.

If needed, the these resources can be provided for the meeting: