State to temporarily reopen portal for emergency rent assistance program

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) will begin accepting new applications again for the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP) starting on Wed., Jan. 26.

The state paused accepting new applications in early December due to dwindling funding and the need to make system improvements.

This will be a limited reopening for three to five weeks, depending on availability of funds.

The agency estimates to have sufficient funding to pay between 6,700-9,300 additional applications. Households with the most need will have priority in accessing these resources, not a first-come, first-served basis.

As directed by the Oregon State Legislature in SB 891 (Second Special Session of 2021), OHCS is first processing applications received before the Dec. 1 pause.

Applications received on Jan. 26 will be processed after applications received before Dec. 1.

Tenants who apply on Jan. 26 or after may receive safe harbor protections that prevent landlords from evicting tenants until their application is processed. However, those tenants should expect a delay prior to processing and payment.

Other rental assistance is available in many localities in Oregon through local programs that are operating independently from OERAP.

Tenants applying for these programs will likely qualify for the safe harbor eviction protections.

People can contact 211 or Community Action Agencies in their area.

As of Jan. 12, OHCS and local program administrators (LPAs) have paid $235.4 million in federal emergency rental assistance to 33,770 households, up from $222.4 million and 31,816 applicants last week, through OERAP.

OERAP continues to be one of the nation’s top-performing programs and is ranked sixth in the nation, in the percentage of federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) funds paid out and obligated, as tracked by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

