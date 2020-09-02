State reaches lowest testing positivity rate in 2 months

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The rate of positive coronavirus tests in Oregon dropped to 4.4%, the lowest it has been in two months, officials from the state’s health authority said Wednesday.

The weekly amount of cases in Oregon also continued to decline, decreasing 8.6 percent from the previous week.

The Oregon Health Authority reported three new COVID-19 related deaths and 140 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state total to 27,075. The state’s death toll is 468.

The age group with the highest incidence of reported infection remains 20 to 29 years old.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown announced that she was extending her declaration of state of emergency for an additional 60 days ahead of Labor Day weekend.

The declaration is the legal underpinning for the executive orders the governor has issued, including her orders surrounding reopening Oregon, childcare, schools and higher education operations. Extending the state of emergency declaration allows those orders to stay in effect.