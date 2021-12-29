State parks ‘Tourist Tax’ for out-of-state RV campers begins Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Out-of-state visitors will pay more to RV camp in Oregon State Parks beginning January 1.

Earlier this year, the Oregon Legislature approved a 25% surcharge on campsites with water and electrical connections occupied by visitors.

Currently, RV campsites in Oregon State Parks with hookups cost between $24 and $40 per night.

Beginning Saturday, out-of-state RV campers will pay between $30 and $50 per night for the same campsites.

The surcharge is designed to achieve parity, and the revenue it generates will pay for day-to-day operations and repairs to state parks, which are not funded by taxes.

The increase does not affect existing reservations.

Residents and non-residents will pay the same rate for all other site types, including tent sites, cabins and yurts.

The surcharge carries out Senate Bill 794, and its implementation follows a public comment period with opportunity for people to weigh in on how the proposed rule change would go into effect. Information on the process is posted on OPRD’s rulemaking web page.

Rate ranges for all site types are posted at stateparks.oregon.gov; exact rates are calculated when visitors make a reservation.

Reservations can be booked at oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com and by phone at 800-452-5687, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed holidays).