State park campground reservation window extends July 1

The reservation window for Oregon State Parks campgrounds extends starting at midnight tonight (July 1st).

The window switches from one day to 30 days rather than the current one day to two weeks window in place as part of the agency’s COVID-19 response.

Revenue loss, COVID-19 precautions and staff reductions will curtail services at most if not all campgrounds.

Group camping remains closed across the state, due to distancing concerns.

Not all sites or loops may be available at open campgrounds.

For parks in the coastal region, there will be no walk-in or first-come, first-served camping until further notice.

Many parks are now open for day use and camping. Most cabins, yurts, hiker/biker sites, and group facilities remain closed. Check our Park Status Map for regular updates.

Reservations will be accepted online at https://oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com/ and by phone at 800-452-5687

Open campgrounds:

COAST

Note: Reservations required; no first-come, first-served camping until further notice. All yurts, cabins, and deluxe yurts will all be closed through at least July 31, 2020. Specific service reductions are on the park page. Please visit the link.

————————–

VALLEY/GORGE

Note: Service reductions are on the park page. Please visit the link.

————————–

CENTRAL OREGON:

Note: Service reductions are on the park page. Please visit the link.

————————–

SOUTHERN OREGON:

Note: Service reductions are on the park page. Please visit the link.

————————–

EASTERN OREGON:

Note: Service reductions are on the park page. Please visit the link.