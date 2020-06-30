State park campground reservation window extends July 1

The reservation window for Oregon State Parks campgrounds extends starting at midnight tonight (July 1st).
The window switches from one day to 30 days rather than the current one day to two weeks window in place as part of the agency’s COVID-19 response.
Revenue loss, COVID-19 precautions and staff reductions will curtail services at most if not all campgrounds.
Group camping remains closed across the state, due to distancing concerns.
Not all sites or loops may be available at open campgrounds.
For parks in the coastal region, there will be no walk-in or first-come, first-served camping until further notice.
Many parks are now open for day use and camping. Most cabins, yurts, hiker/biker sites, and group facilities remain closed. Check our Park Status Map for regular updates.
Reservations will be accepted online at https://oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com/ and by phone at 800-452-5687
Open campgrounds:
COAST
Note: Reservations required; no first-come, first-served camping until further notice. All yurts, cabins, and deluxe yurts will all be closed through at least July 31, 2020. Specific service reductions are on the park page. Please visit the link.
- Beverly Beach, north of Newport
- Bullards Beach, north of Bandon
- Cape Lookout, near Tillamook
- Fort Stevens, near Astoria (reservations open June 12)
- Harris Beach, in Brookings
- Humbug Mountain, south of Port Orford
- Jessie M. Honeyman, south of Florence
- Nehalem Bay, south of Cannon Beach
- South Beach, south of Newport
- Sunset Bay, near Coos Bay
- William M. Tugman, south of Reedsport
————————–
VALLEY/GORGE
Note: Service reductions are on the park page. Please visit the link.
- Ainsworth, east of Troutdale
- Champoeg, near Newberg
- Detroit Lake, east of Salem
- Cascara Campground at Fall Creek State Recreation Area, east of Eugene
- LL Stub Stewart, west of Portland
- Memaloose, near The Dalles
- Milo McIver, near Estacada
- Silver Falls, east of Salem
- Viento, east of Cascade Locks
————————–
CENTRAL OREGON:
Note: Service reductions are on the park page. Please visit the link.
-
Cottonwood Canyon, southeast of The Dalles (first-come, first-served)
- The Cove Palisades, southwest of Madras
- Prineville Reservoir, southeast of Prineville
- Deschutes River, east of The Dalles
- LaPine, south of Bend
- Tumalo, north of Bend
————————–
SOUTHERN OREGON:
Note: Service reductions are on the park page. Please visit the link.
- Collier Memorial, north of Klamath Falls
- Goose Lake, south of Lakeview (first-come, first-served)
- Jackson Kimball, northwest of Chiloquin (first-come, first-served)
- Joseph Stewart, northeast of Medford
- Valley of the Rogue, north of Medford
————————–
EASTERN OREGON:
Note: Service reductions are on the park page. Please visit the link.
- Catherine Creek, near Union (first-come, first-served)
- Clyde Holliday, near John Day (first-come, first-served
- Emigrant Springs, east of Pendleton
- Farewell Bend, southeast of Huntington
- Hilgard Junction, near La Grande (first-come, first-served)
- Lake Owyhee in Malheur County
- Minam, north of La Grande (first-come, first-served)
- Wallowa Lake, southeast of Enterprise
