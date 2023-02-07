Rep. Chavez-DeRemer invites Portland police officer to State of the Union

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

President Joe Biden is giving his State of the Union address. Members of Congress often invite people from their states to attend.

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., representing Oregon’s 5th District, has invited Portland police officer Jordan Zaitz.

According to Chavez-DeRemer’s office, Zaitz has been with the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) for 19 years. She’s a mother of two living in Clackamas County.

“Serving on the front lines of the homelessness and drug crises in Oregon, Officer Zaitz has an incredible story to tell – one of exceptional dedication, perseverance, and service to her community. As a mother of two, Officer Zaitz isn’t afraid to do what is necessary to keep our communities safe. I’m grateful for her service and am thrilled that she has accepted my invitation,” Chavez-DeRemer said in a statement.

“I’m excited and honored to attend the State of the Union as Congresswoman Chavez-DeRemer’s guest. I currently serve on the Portland Police Bureau’s Neighborhood Response Team, frequently working with local residents and businesses on recurring problems within the East Precinct’s jurisdiction. I look forward to speaking with her about my experiences on this team and how we can work together to address the problems affecting our neighborhoods moving forward,” Zaitz said in a statement.