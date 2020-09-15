State Fire Marshal sends resources to Paisley as Brattain Fire threatens community

Gov. Kate Brown has declared a Conflagration to address changing conditions as the Brattain Fire threatens Paisley, in Lake County.

The Brattain Fire is now threatening lives, structures and property as it moves closer to Paisley. Forecasters on Monday had issued a Red Flag Warning for strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity.

It is currently burning about 34,000 acres on the Paisley Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest, near Morgan Butte, about 10 miles south of Paisley. It’s 15% contained.

The fire is burning in sagebrush-juniper with stringers of Ponderosa Pine in steep, rugged terrain with limited access points.

High winds continue to be a factor; weather patterns, terrain and limited access is contributing to fire growth.

The Office of State Marshal mobilized three task forces, who are at the incident Tuesday.

Two task forces were sent from Oregon structural fire agencies and one task force was deployed from Idaho, following the state’s request for out-of-state resources through the state’s Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

Those resources joined existing local, state and federal resources currently at the incident.

Prior to last night’s declaration, Brown had made a statewide Conflagration Act declaration, and Oregon structural fire service resources from more than 100 agencies have been mobilized to 11 conflagrations statewide in a week.

For the past two days, weather systems have allowed some crews in Oregon’s fire service to begin pulling off of current deployments, while additional resources have arrived and are being mobilized from Utah, North Dakota, Minnesota, Washington and Idaho.