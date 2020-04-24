State Fire Marshal extends self-serve fueling option

The State Fire Marshal has extended the temporary rule change allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas.

The rule change was first announced in late March then extended on April 11th to April 25th to address the shortage of workers experienced by gas retailers. The new extension runs through May 9th.

“We want to thank Oregonians and Oregon businesses for being flexible during these challenging times,” said Walker. “As we continue to monitor this ongoing situation, we feel it is best to extend this option for an additional two weeks.”

The extension of the change will still allow station attendants to help customers while avoiding face-to-face and hand-to-hand contact.

It also continues to ensure physical distancing measures are in place. Attendants will continue to sanitize station equipment and fuel nozzles and assist customers with their refueling as needed.

Self-service is not mandatory.

This option allows some fueling stations to maintain their operations with fewer workers and lets Oregonians, particularly essential workers who must travel, still commute without the uncertainty of not being able to find open gas stations. Unattended self-service is permitted when a gas station owner exhausts all staffing options. Stations that do not have an attendant on duty are still required to post safety signs for physical distancing and instructions showing customers how to operate a fuel pump correctly.

This extension of the self-service rules change has not affected areas of the state that were already authorized for self-service refueling under state law.

Information about the extended rules change for self-service gasoline can be found on the OSFM website.