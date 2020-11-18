State commits $55M for businesses hit by COVID restrictions; counties to distribute funds

Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced the state will commit $55 million to support Oregon businesses impacted by COVID restrictions.

The money will be allocated to counties to distribute to businesses that have been financially impacted, with a priority given to the hospitality industry, businesses impacted by the freeze set to begin tomorrow, small businesses and women, Black, Indigenous, people of color and tribal-owned businesses.

“Our iconic main street businesses have sacrificed too much already in this pandemic,” Brown said in a statement, adding that the state has already invested $100 million to help businesses. “I know that this is not enough. I remain committed to fighting for additional resources at the federal level, including a reauthorization of the important features of the CARES Act, like the Payroll Protection Program and an extension of unemployment insurance benefits.”

Last week Brown announced a two-week freeze that forces gyms, fitness centers and recreation facilities to close and restaurants to close their dining rooms, among other new, tighter restrictions.

Each county will receive a base of $500,000 plus a per capita allocation of the remainder of the money.

The counties will be responsible for deciding how businesses apply to receive funds and communicating the application process to businesses.

The governor’s office anticipates that funds will be distributed to counties within the next several weeks.

Businesses who are interested in applying should contact their county for more information.