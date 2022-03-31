▶️ State awards up to $50M for Bend North Corridor to ease congestion

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

There is light at the end of the tunnel to reducing traffic congestion on Bend’s north end.

The Oregon Transportation Commission has approved up to $50 million dollars for the Bend North Corridor Project.

The exact amount of money is yet to be decided but the additional funds bring certainty to the project, portions of which are scheduled to begin construction this year.

The first phase of construction on the North Bend Corridor project will be at the intersection of Cooley Road and Highway 20.​

The first of three multi-lane roundabouts will be installed with the goals of slowing down traffic while keeping it moving, and increasing pedestrian and bicycle access with separate multi-use paths along the highway.

“We’ve got $133 million in the bank. We think we can get some help from the city and the county and we’ll add in whatever the OTC has done, whatever amount they have for us, that helps us get to the goal of $175 million,” said Peter Murphy, Oregon Department of Transportation public information officer.

Even bigger Improvements are planned for Highway 97 between Empire Avenue and Cooley Road.

The highway alignment will shift east and run parallel to the railroad tracks.

The highway will run on bridges over Cooley Road, putting an end to the existing signal backing up highway traffic, sometimes for miles.

“What we’ve also been doing is acquiring right of way for the new alignment of 97 along the railroad tracks. What this OTC funding will go towards is the actual turning dirt and construction of the project,” Murphy said.

In essence what the Bend North Corridor Project will do is extend the parkway and provide clear sailing for north and southbound traffic on Highway 97.

People who want to go shopping at the Cascade Village Shopping Center and other businesses in the area will use Third Street as a business route.