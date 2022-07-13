▶️ 2 Portland Starbucks among 16 in US closing for safety issues

Starbucks is closing 16 U.S. stores, including two in Portland, because of repeated safety issues, including drug use and other disruptive behaviors that threaten staff.

The coffee giant is closing six stores in its hometown of Seattle, six in Los Angeles, the two in Portland and one each in Philadelphia and Washington.

KOIN reports the Portland closures will be the shops at Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Morrison and in the Gateway shopping area.

Starbucks said employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to other stores.

Starbucks says the closures are part of a larger effort to respond to staff concerns and make sure its stores are safe and welcoming. A company spokesperson told KOIN it has nothing to do with the increase in unions forming at Starbucks stores across the country.

Some employees are angered, saying they were given no input on the closures.

The Associated Press and Travis Pittman contributed to this report.