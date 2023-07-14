Oregon girl names street sweeper after beloved ‘Star Wars’ droid, wins contest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

“Star Wars” fans in Oregon City will get a new street sweeper named after a beloved character.

Kennedy Gibb, a seven-year-old, came up with the name “C-Swee-PO” for the city’s “Name the Street Sweeper” contest. It’s a reference to the iconic gold droid from a galaxy far, far away.

The new sweeper will arrive this fall, showcasing its name on the side. Kennedy will also get to take a ride.

