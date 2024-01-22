Woman steals $2,500 in Stanley cups, California police say

This whole Stanley Cup craze the last few months has turned criminal.

Police in Roseville, Calif., say a 23-year-old Sacramento woman tried to make off with $2,500 worth of Stanley products last Wednesday. They say staff saw the woman take a shopping cart full of the bottles without paying for them.

Even when she was told to stop, the woman took the cups out to her car, loaded them up and drove away, Roseville Police say.

An officer spotted the woman and pulled her over. She was arrested for grand theft.

Police say 65 Stanley products were found in her car. The average price for each item was about $38.

“While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits,” the department said on Facebook.