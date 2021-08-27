Standing pat: Pac-12 decides it will not explore expansion

by The Associated Press

The Pac-12 says it will stand pat with its membership and not look to add schools to the 12-team conference, making it highly unlikely the Big 12 schools being left behind by Texas and Oklahoma will find new Power Five homes.

The announcement comes two days after the Pac-12, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten pledged to work together on governance issues and scheduling agreements in football and basketball.

The formation of a three-conference alliance was announced a little less than a month after the Southeastern Conference invited Texas and Oklahoma to join the league in 2025, which would coincide with the end of the Big 12′s current television contract.