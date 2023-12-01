▶️ Thieves burglarize Redmond St. Vincent de Paul

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

St. Vincent de Paul in Redmond is working with police to find the people responsible for stealing $1,500 to $2,000 in goods.

The non-profit caught two people on surveillance video Thanksgiving Day and the day after, breaking into their property. Stolen items includes pressure washers and clothing.

St. Vincent said in addition to the lost goods, it will cost even more to repair the damage done by the thieves.

Police will only say the break-ins are under investigation.

