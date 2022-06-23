▶️ St. Vincent De Paul homeless village nears completion in Bend

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

After a year of construction, St. Vincent De Paul’s homeless village is nearly complete.

Gary Hewitt, executive director of the Bend non-profit, says its new homeless village will be highly structured.

“What we have found is that a lot of people experiencing homelessness have barriers that are prohibiting them from moving forward in life,” Hewitt said. “So each person will have maybe weekly or monthly goals. There’s going to be a weekly meeting held, so tenants can maybe resolve any issues between themselves. They can discuss any things going on in the village.”

10 tiny homes for 10 people, none of whom will be charged rent.

“People need to apply and go through and interview process to be accepted into the program,” Hewitt said.

St. Vincent De Paul is already accepting tenant applications.

Tenants will have to follow rules like no overnight guests, a daily curfew, and mandatory drug testing.

“The thought is that after you’ve overcome those obstacles,” Hewitt said. “It’s time to move on and we’re going to help you do that.”

Hewitt says the goal is to get tenants into permanent housing, one potential step in solving Bend’s homelessness crisis.

“The hope is that this is one piece of a puzzle,” Hewitt said. “So this piece combined with Central Oregon Villages and Veterans Villages and some of the other solutions that we see today, hopefully all together we can make a difference.”

Tours of the development are open to the public this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The village is located behind St. Vincent De Paul on Cleveland Avenue in Bend.