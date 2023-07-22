▶️ Girls hold lemonade stand to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two 7-year-old girls with big hearts set up a lemonade stand Saturday on Harper’s Bridge in Sunriver and all for a good cause.

The girls took part in the St. Jude Children’s Hospital fundraiser “Lemonade Stand in July.

They plan on taking the money to the Portland hospital in August.

Families come to St. Jude for free, so they rely on donations and these kids helping kids.

The Facebook challenge they started in June had already raised $780 and with donations from the lemonade stand, the girls should meet or exceed their $1000 goal.

Way to go Avery and River!

