▶️ St. Charles wary of new mask mandate expiration date

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

Oregon’s mask mandate will now end on March 12th, an announcement that comes on the 2nd anniversary of the first COVID-19 case reported in Oregon.

“In coordination with the governors of California and Washington, Governor Brown announced lifting mask requirements for indoor public spaces, and Oregon’s public and private schools,” Colt Gill, Oregon Department of Education director said. “At 11:59PM, so end of the day, on March 11th.”

However, local health officials warn the end of a mandate is not the end of the pandemic.

“For any health care provider,” Doug Merrill, St. Charles system chief medical officer said. “It’s a sense of anxiety.”

Between a “rapid decline” in state hospitalizations and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oregon’s mask mandate will be no more in less than two weeks.

Merrill says he worries about the portion of our community that remains unvaccinated.

“I noted that the recommendation is for those folks still to remain masked,” Merrill said. “But that’s a group of people who have been challenged at being masked and following masking requirements to date.”

Why not go ahead and lift the mandate a week early?

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist, says most counties in Oregon remain at high risk.

That does includes right here in town.

“According to the CDC criteria,” Sidelinger said. “Masks would still remain required in schools and indoor locations in Bend, Medford, Pendleton, Roseburg, and many other communities.”

Masking decisions will be shifted to the local level.

Erik Breon, Deschutes County Health Services public information officer tell us “the county is not going to comment on the actions taken by OHA and other states today to move up the date for lifting some indoor mask mandates.”

Masks will still be required in health care settings, including at St. Charles.

The decision will also not impact St. Charles’ current vaccination requirement for staff.

The Oregon Health Authority does not anticipate any more changes to the date ending Oregon’s mask mandate.