COPN withdraws union petition for 300 St. Charles workers

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A push to unionize about 300 medical professionals at St. Charles Health System comes to an end.

The Central Oregon Providers Network withdrew its petition to represent physicians, advanced practice providers and many caregivers, St. Charles announced Thursday. The petition was filed in June 2022.

The National Labor Relations Board had scheduled an election for later this month before the withdrawal happened, according to St. Charles.

“We are eager to work with the new St. Charles leadership and are cautiously optimistic that during this six-month trial period they will deliver on their promise to continue to build a just culture organization that honors the vision to make patient care the top priority and embraces provider input and wellbeing,” said Dr. Les Dixon, an Emergency Department physician at St. Charles northern campuses said in a statement.

St. Charles said there have been changes in senior leadership since the petition was filed. It also said there is a new “strategic direction focused on developing service lines that align with the patient’s health care journey.”

