St. Charles: Travel, concert, and sporting event testing no longer available

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Starting Friday, St. Charles’ drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Bend will no longer provide testing for individuals needing results for the purposes of travel or attending an event.

Those who are scheduled for a procedure, have a known COVID-19 exposure or are symptomatic are still encouraged to use the service.

Drive-through COVID-19 testing is available in the back of the parking lot of the 2600 NE Neff Road building every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To access drive-through testing, please follow directional signs.