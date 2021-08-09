St. Charles to host virtual town hall to talk about COVID impacts on health care

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

St. Charles will host a community town hall on Tuesday to talk about the continued impacts of COVID-19 on local health care.

Hospital leaders will explain in detail what this looks like for the region’s hospital system, including capacity constraints, clinical staffing shortages and the immediate impacts of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

The event starts at noon.

The public can access a live stream of the town hall and post questions on St. Charles’ Facebook and YouTube pages.