St. Charles to host medication take-back event Oct. 24

St. Charles Health System is hosting a medication take-back event on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its St. Charles Bend hospital campus at 2600 NE Neff Road.

The take-back event is intended to help households dispose of medications that could be ingested by someone other than the person for whom they were prescribed and to prevent medications from ending up in the water table.

In 2019, the second year the event was held, St. Charles collected 327 pounds of medication from more than 300 people.

No questions will be asked. Individuals can drive through the parking lot and drop off medications right from their car window. Bend police officers will accept the medications, then give them to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to dispose of safely.

Any medications will be accepted. Liquids, pills, powders, patches, creams, prescriptions or over-the-counter medicines can be dropped off. Oncology medications will also be accepted.

Representatives from St. Charles pharmacy will also be on-site to answer questions.