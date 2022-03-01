St. Charles to close drive-thru COVID testing site March 4th

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Tuesday, March 1st 2022

With the Oregon National Guard scheduled to stand down its operations at St. Charles facilities over the next two weeks, St. Charles Bend is planning to close its drive-through COVID-19 test site on Friday, March 4. 

Patients who need a COVID-19 test after that date and meet St. Charles’ testing criteria will be encouraged to schedule an appointment at www.stcharleshealthcare.org/COVIDtesting or another test site. To see all available options, visit COVID-19 Testing in Oregon (egov.com).

People who should seek testing from a health care provider include those who:

  • Are 65 or older
  • Have a chronic health condition such as obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease or any other condition that puts them at increased risk of severe disease, or they are pregnant 
  • Have moderate or severe illness needing medical evaluation
  • Live in a group setting such as a nursing home
  • Work in agriculture, food service or an educational setting like a preschool and at-home testing is not available

People who may not need to seek testing from a health care provider include those who:

  • Have had close contact with a family member with COVID-19. In this scenario, household members should assume they have COVID-19 and isolate. The exception is if any household members are considered high risk and would benefit from treatment.
  • Are mildly ill and do not meet conditions above
  • Have tested positive with an at-home kit. Another confirmatory test is not needed. Likewise, symptomatic people with a negative test within three to five days of illness onset do not need a confirmatory test.
  • Have had COVID-19 and want to return to work or school. Individuals should be able to return after completing their isolation or quarantine as described at www.deschutes.org/covidinfo    
