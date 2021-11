by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

St. Charles will temporarily pause COVID-19 drive-through testing starting Friday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 20, to allow time to set up a new winter-friendly tent for patients and caregivers.

Those needing pre-procedure COVID-19 tests can still get them at St. Charles Family Care clinics at Bend South, Redmond, Prineville or La Pine.

The hospital has offered the drive-thru testing site since August.