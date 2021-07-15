St. Charles reports Medicare phone scam among patients and caregivers

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Caregivers and patients at St. Charles Hospital have received phone calls from fraudsters attempting to gain Medicare information.

The fraudulent callers have identified themselves as employees of other local health care providers or Medicare officials in order to perform identity theft or fraudulent billing.

Some fraudsters have used a fake caller ID number to look like a legitimate medical facility, which is known as “spoofing.”

The Office of the Inspector General says these fraudsters are targeting folks through telemarketing calls, booths at public events, health fairs, and door-to-door visits.

St. Charles is advising people to always be cautious about giving any medical or insurance information over the phone, and to immediately report calls thought to be fraudulent.

You can call your St. Charles provider’s office to find out if more information is truly needed if you suspect a caller of posing as a St. Charles representative.

The Federal Trade Commission can be contacted if you think you’ve been a victim of any kind of phone scam.

Online: https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/

By phone: 1-877-382-4357

To report suspected Medicare fraud: 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227)

Report caller ID spoofing to the Federal Communications Commission

Online: https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us

By phone: 1-888-225-5322

Report the scam to the Office of Inspector General

Online: https://oig.hhs.gov/fraud/report-fraud/

By phone: 1-800-447-8477

TTY: 1-800-377-4950

If you are the victim of identity theft, visit https://identitytheft.gov/ for information on how to report it.

To learn more about how to spot and avoid Medicare scams or scams in general, visit

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2019/03/protect-yourself-against-medicare-scams