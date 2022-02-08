St. Charles provides technology grant for Every Child Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Foster care advocacy group Every Child Central Oregon announced Sunday they received a $500 grant from St. Charles Hospital to be used towards iPads for children in foster care.

During the pandemic, there has been an increased need for up-to-date technology to facilitate virtual visitations between children in foster care and their families of origin.

The need is especially pertinent given the amount of children who live in a different area from their families of origin, or who have family members experiencing incarceration.

Every Child Oregon will also use the grant to help support the academic goals of kids in foster care.

The organization offers services to those impacted by foster care in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties, as well as The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

To learn more about ECCO, visit www.everychildcentraloregon.org.