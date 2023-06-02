▶️ St. Charles offers new service to track prostate cancer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

St. Charles Health System is offering up a new tool for men in Central Oregon battling prostate cancer.

Men can now get a Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen PET scan. It will see if the cancer has spread out of the prostate area and gives a more precise detection of the cancer.

In the past, this scan was offered in Portland or Boise. It’s something that patients and doctors have been asking for.

“It’s going to help patients by diagnosing that weeks sooner than it would have had to wait to go to Portland to get this study. So it’s going to change their treatment just to become quicker and faster for them,” said Dr. Jonathan Reigle, Nuclear Medicine Manager at St. Charles.

The scan is available at Cascade Medical Imaging, which is a joint venture between St. Charles and Central Oregon Radiology Associates.

St. Charles officials say appointments are booked through June, but there are spaces available in July and after.