▶️ St. Charles COVID patient who received plasma treatment is home

The Bend woman who underwent an experimental procedure to treat COVID-19 is home from the hospital.

Lilliana Locke was in intensive care when doctors gave her blood plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient.

The treatment is considered experimental and is meant to stimulate the immune system to fight off the virus.

Locke is now home, but still has a long way to go.

“My dad and I really thought we were not going to have her here at all,” Nicole Ohlin, Locke’s daughter, said. “She was going down really fast.”

Ohlin said due to complications, Locke has to re-learn to walk and write.

It’s so far unclear if the plasma treatment was directly responsible for her recovery.