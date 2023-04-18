St. Charles seeking 6,000 people for early cancer detection blood test study

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

St. Charles is partnering with the Knight Cancer Institute Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) to find 6,000 Oregonians to take part in a study to detect cancer early through a blood test, the health system announced Tuesday.

“The purpose of this study is to understand the performance and safety of a blood test for early detection of a signal shared by multiple cancers,” St. Charles said in a statement. “It is a follow up to the initial PATHFINDER 1 study on a broader scale, including people from diverse and underrepresented populations.”

The PATHFINDER 2 study is not a treatment study, St. Charles said.

St. Charles called it a chance for rural Oregonians to be part of the development of cancer detection strategies.

The study is looking for people 50 and older. In an effort to focus on underrepresented groups, the study has stopped recruiting white men and women between the ages of 50-59.

The study is also looking for people who have never been diagnosed with cancer and have been cancer-free for at least three years. Participants in previous or ongoing GRAIL-sponsored studies are not eligible.

Here is what people who are interested in participating can expect:

Contact the study team to see if you are eligible to enroll.

If eligible, read and sign an informed consent form that fully explains the study.

Provide your medical history and allow the team access to your medical records.

Give a blood sample (40 ml; about 1.3 ounces), drawn by a trained practitioner.

Complete a questionnaire around the time you have the Galleri test.

Expect to receive your Galleri test result from the study team within 30 days after your blood is drawn.

Complete 2-3 more questionnaires.

You can learn more about enrolling by contacting St. Charles at 541-706-2909 or research@stcharleshealthcare.org.

The health system cautions that this study has not been approved or cleared by the Food and Drug Administration and it is not meant to replace cancer screening tests your doctor may recommend.