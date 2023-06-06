St. Charles, nurses begin 2-day negotiation session as strike looms

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

St. Charles Medical Center and its nurses were scheduled to begin a two-day negotiation session Tuesday, overseen by a federal mediator. It comes less than a week before nearly 1,000 nurses at the Bend hospital are set to go on strike.

The Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) announced last week that the nurses strike will begin Monday, June 12, at 7:00 a.m. unless a deal is reached. Nurses have been working without a contract since Dec. 31.

The ONA says St. Charles hasn’t taken the steps needed to recruit and retain more staff. It says this affects patient care.

One of the issues affecting recruitment, according to nurses, is compensation that doesn’t meet Bend’s cost of living.

The hospital recently provided its nurses with a $5 raise, bringing the minimum hourly wage to $45 or nearly $95,000 annually. St. Charles says its average wage for nurses is $108,000, making it the second-highest in the state.

The ONA also claims union nurses were spied upon while on their own time. St. Charles has denied this.