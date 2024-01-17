St. Charles names DAISY Awards for ‘outstanding, compassionate’ nursing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

St. Charles Health System announced its newest DAISY Award nurses Wednesday, highlighting “outstanding, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.”

St Charles said the DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 in 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.

The DAISY Award nurses are:

Michelle Crawford , a float nurse at St. Charles Prineville, was recognized for her good humor, professionalism, compassion and kindness.

, a float nurse at St. Charles Prineville, was recognized for her good humor, professionalism, compassion and kindness. Tim Ebersole , an Intensive Care Unit nurse at St. Charles Redmond, was recognized for going above and beyond every day, but in particular by taking care of the dog of a sick patient for several days, allowing the patient to concentrate on healing knowing that his beloved pet was being cared for.

, an Intensive Care Unit nurse at St. Charles Redmond, was recognized for going above and beyond every day, but in particular by taking care of the dog of a sick patient for several days, allowing the patient to concentrate on healing knowing that his beloved pet was being cared for. Dalania Gastineau , an Intensive Care Unit nurse at St. Charles Bend, was recognized for her outstanding care and willingness to help those in need, specifically coming to the aid of a man who lost consciousness on a plane, whose family shared that Dalania’s service “restored my belief that there are loving, caring human beings in our world.”

, an Intensive Care Unit nurse at St. Charles Bend, was recognized for her outstanding care and willingness to help those in need, specifically coming to the aid of a man who lost consciousness on a plane, whose family shared that Dalania’s service “restored my belief that there are loving, caring human beings in our world.” Eric Harding, a medical services nurse at St. Charles Madras, was recognized for his compassionate care, specifically helping with the care of a terminally ill patient in great pain, whose family shared that Eric “should be considered a model for what exceptional compassionate care looks like; he can’t ever comprehend how much his actions helped my family during a very rough time.”

RELATED: St. Charles hosting 1st ‘Stop the Bleed’ classes since pandemic

RELATED: St. Charles announces grant applications open for 2024