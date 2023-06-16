4 St. Charles nurses honored with DAISY Awards

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Four St. Charles nurses from Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville were honored with DAISY Awards. The health system says they are being recognized for “outstanding, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.”

The honorees are:

Dana Bennett, a behavioral health nurse in Bend, who is known for rising to meet every challenge and her ability to serve every patient with compassion, dignity and respect;

Elliot Coughlin, a medical services nurse in Redmond, who was honored by the family of a former patient for Coughlin’s ability to be understanding, while giving respect and compassion to help retain the patient’s dignity;

Marian Morris-Evrin, a case management nurse in Madras, who is known for her strong advocacy for patients in her care, community connections and her desire to work tirelessly to provide what’s best for patients; and

Erin Olsen, a medical services nurse in Redmond, who was honored for her compassionate care, critical thinking skills and extraordinary clinical excellence.

Here is more about the DAISY Awards from St. Charles:

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

This is one initiative of The DAISY Foundation to express gratitude to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.