▶️ St. Charles nurse moonlights as ‘Wonder Woman’ to spread some positivity

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

“We are strong together!”

Fitting words for Saint Charles Nurse Katy Marks. Who has been cheering up the town as her favorite superhero.

Because this Wonder Woman isn’t letting COVID-19 get her down.

“I think sometimes we just need a little break from it all and just some encouragement,” said Marks.

If Marks seems familiar, you’ve probably seen her jogging by Pilot Butte. Where she likes to wave and flash a smile to those driving by.

But COVID-19 has given her a new reason to spread some joy to those in and around Saint Charles Hospital.

“I wanted to make sure that if anyone saw me they would have that sense of like hey, someone cares about me and wants to make me laugh, and just let go for a minute. You know it doesn’t even have to be a complicated thing you do, and also just to show support for one another.”

Marks says she plans on making the most of each day. Which will always include a friendly smile, and for now, air hugs for everyone.

“Say I love you to the people you love. Because you don’t know if they’re going to be here at the end of this,” said Marks. “So forgive, be kind, encourage one another all the time.”