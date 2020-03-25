St. Charles now ready to accept hand-sewn masks; makes how-to guide available

St. Charles Health System announced Tuesday it now has a process in place to accept hand-sewn masks as it prepares to deal with an influx of patients related to COVID-19.

Several grassroots efforts have launched locally asking the public to hand-sew the masks to deal with an expected shortage, but until now the hospital wasn’t able to officially accept them due to safety concerns.

In a Facebook post, the hospital said the hand-sewn models won’t be used in place of personal protective equipment, but rather to prolong its supply.

The hospital is currently using about 800 masks per day, but they expect that number to jump. Officials have said they have a few weeks supply on hand, but are worried they won’t get enough equipment in time to deal with a sharp increase in patients.

Those who want to help are asked to create the masks with a slit in the for a disposable filter, but the hospital will accept those already made without that feature.

When donating, place them in a sealed bag and drop them at any of the donation spots throughout Central Oregon (dates, times and locations are listed below). Please do not take them to the hospital, as we have restrictions in place at the entrances for your safety.

Click here for to download the instructions on how to make the mask.

March 23-27

(these dates may be extended)

Bend area (10:30 to 11:30 a.m.)

> Bend Senior High School, 230 NE 6th St.

> Ensworth Elementary, 2150 NE Daggett Lane

La Pine area (10:30 to 11:30 a.m.)

> La Pine High School, 51633 Coach Road, La Pine

Prineville area (noon to 1 p.m.)

> Crook County School District, Pioneer South, 641 E First St.

Redmond area (10 a.m. to noon)

> Redmond Fire Station, 341 NW Dogwood Ave.

Madras area (noon to 1 p.m.)

> Madras First Baptist Church, 85 NE A Street