St. Charles announces which Medicare Advantage plans it will accept in 2024

Central Oregon Daily News Sources

St. Charles Health System says that, starting in 2024, will no longer be an in-network provider for Medicare Advantage plans from Humana, HealthNet and WellCare. The decision will affect about 6,000 patients, according to St. Charles.

Medicare enrollment opens on Oct. 15. St. Charles said Thursday that it will start the year accepting Medicare Advantage plans from Providence, Moda and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, along with PacificSource and traditional Medicare.

St. Charles said the decision will impact about 5,000 of its patients on Humana and 1,000 total on HealthNet and WellCare.

PacificSource, which reached an agreement with St. Charles last week for continued Medicare Advantage, covers about 15,000.

St. Charles announced in August it was re-evaluating it participation with Medicare Advantage plans. It cited concerns with patient care, access and affordability for all such plans.

St. Charles says these are key dates for patients to watch for:

Oct. 15, 2023: Medicare open enrollment begins

Dec. 7, 2023: Medicare open enrollment ends

Dec. 31, 2023: Humana coverage ends

Feb. 1, 2024: HealthNet and WellCare coverage ends

Those who want to look into other insurance options can contact: