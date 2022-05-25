by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A career fair is set for next week specifically for the more than 100 workers who were laid off last week from St. Charles Health System. The emergency healthcare hiring event is being held June 2 at WorkSource Oregon at 1645 NE Forbes Rd. in Bend from 1-4 p.m.

St. Charles announced last week it was laying off 105 workers and leaving 76 vacant positions unfilled. St. Charles blamed flat revenue along with increased costs for supplies, equipment and contract labor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next week’s job fair will allow those workers a chance to talk directly to potential employers. Ten employers are confirmed for the event so far and more are expected.

“We have state and local employers throughout Central Oregon and beyond that really want to take advantage of these people who are ready to go to work now in the healthcare field,” said Forrest Smith, Worksource Oregon Business Services Representative.

The Oregon Employment Department said its Rapid Response Team can also help workers update their resumes so that they stand out.

Smith said even if there are workers who aren’t hired at this event, Worksource Oregon is ready to help them find a job.

“If you got laid off, your mind is going a million miles an hour. It’s a really rough thing,” Smith said. “We take pride in Worksource to be able to offer a variety of resources to help those job seekers, to get them back to work as soon as possible or to help them get trained maybe to even have a promotion come out of this.”

More information on finding jobs through Worksource can be found here.

RELATED: St. Charles laying off 105 workers, cites rising costs during pandemic