St. Charles ICU at 77% capacity; 16 COVID patients ‘makes it tight’

There are 16 patients in the Bend hospital with COVID-19 as of Friday. Three of those are in the ICU and on ventilators.

St. Charles has 30 ICU beds between Redmond and Bend. The ICU is currently at 77 percent capacity.

The four hospitals throughout the St. Charles system are at 83 percent capacity.

Early on in the pandemic, the decision was made to transfer all COVID-19 patients into the Bend hospital for care.

“We are a busy hospital and health system and so it’s not uncommon for us to have high capacity even in the absence of a pandemic,” Jeff Absalon, the chief physician executive of St. Charles Health System, said. “Adding an additional 16 patients on top of it certainly makes it tight.”

The hospital has over 70 ventilators on hand.

For now, Absalon said St. Charles’ personal protective equipment stockpile is in good shape.