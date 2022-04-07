St. Charles ‘Heaven Can Wait’ 5K returns in-person this June

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The St. Charles Foundation’s ‘Heaven Can Wait’ 5K walk and run is making an in-person comeback after two years going virtual.

The run raises money for Sara’s Project, a program that provides support for community members battling breast cancer.

This year’s run will take place on Sunday, June 5 at 9 a.m. in Drake Park in Bend.

“It has been almost three years since the community last met in Drake Park to support this powerful event,” said Mari Shay, administrative director of cancer services. “This will be my first Heaven Can Wait, and I look forward to meeting more cancer survivors and our community partners as we stand together to support those who are battling breast cancer.”

This will be the event’s 23rd year.

To participate or volunteer in the 5K walk/run, register at HeavenCanWait.org.