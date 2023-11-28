▶️ $55,000 in scholarships this year are life changers for St. Charles staff

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The St. Charles Foundation announced Monday it has awarded more than $55,000 in health care scholarships to its caregivers in 2023. The scholarships fund secondary education and training for current St. Charles staff.

For some St. Charles employees, a scholarship can be the difference between continuing their schooling or having to drop out.

“It’s a big deal for me because it helps me make sure that I can afford to go to school and I can afford to stay in my home as well,” nursing assistant Amanda Davis said.

For caregivers like Davis, who works at St. Charles in Madras, receiving a scholarship is a life changer.

“My home life has been really rough with the last year,” Davis said. “I actually had to take a pause on school fall of last year and I ended up losing my financial aid because I had failed the class because of everything I had gone through. And just with this scholarship and just that extra help really is important to me, and it makes me so happy.”

Each scholarship recipient was given between $1,500 and $5,000 each.

“These are caregivers who are pursuing a career in the medical field, whether it be nursing, pharmacy, something in the clinical role. And being able to support their education through funds raised from this community from individuals who give year-round,” St. Charles Foundation Executive Director Jenny O’Bryan said.

“I can have a home, have Internet and get my classes done. Because I want to be a nurse. It’s that’s that’s my goal,” Davis said.