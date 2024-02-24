Lawsuit claims St. Charles failed to provide required financial assistance

by Travis Pittman

St. Charles Health System is the target of a federal class action lawsuit, accusing it of failing to provide financial assistance to a patient who was eligible under Oregon law. It claims her bill was sent to a debt collector, which is also named in the lawsuit.

Law firms Sugarman Dahab of Portland and Terrell Marshall of Seattle are representing Kristine Reiger.

The suit claims that, under Oregon law, hospitals must provide financial assistance, of varying degrees, to patients with income up to 400% of the federal poverty level. It also requires hospitals to make “minimum adjustments” to a patient’s costs depending on their income level. Reiger’s 2022 income of $25,240.38 would have qualified her for assistance, the suit states.

The suit also says that hospitals are required to tell patients that financial assistance is available and that the hospital must provide a copy of its financial assistance policy upon request.

Reiger was involved in a crash on May 4, 2022, and received care at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, the lawsuit states. She received a bill from St. Charles the next month for $3,410.66.

Reiger tried to contact St. Charles to set up a payment plan, but was “never able to reach St. Charles,” the lawsuit reads. It also claims that St. Charles “routinely” fails to screen patients to see if they are eligible for financial assistance before referring unpaid bills to collections.

In March of 2023, Reiger allegedly was contacted by debt collector Ray Klein with a bill for $1,217.35 and indicated interest would be added. The suit says neither a hospital nor a debt collector can charge interest on the medical debt of a patient who qualifies for financial assistance. The complaint also claims St. Charles did not screen Reiger for her eligibility for financial assistance before contacting Ray Klein.

Reiger was hit with a debt collection lawsuit in April 2023, the complaint says. That was allegedly followed by calls from Ray Klein to Reiger, pressuring her to pay. She was eventually hit with a court order to pay. Reiger allegedly made payments to Ray Klein between April and November 2023, losing $1,339.18.

The lawsuit is requesting a jury trial and an unspecified award for damages plus legal costs. It also calls for St. Charles to implement screening procedures before sending a patient’s bill to debt collectors and for Ray Klein to stop collecting unpaid medical debt and interest from those who qualify for financial assistance.

St. Charles provided a statement when contacted by Central Oregon Daily.

“We have not received notice of this lawsuit being filed and therefore can’t comment on the specifics of the suit. It is important to note that St. Charles caregivers are not represented by SEIU and we are unclear on their role in this situation,” said Kayley Mendenhall, a spokesperson for St. Charles Health System. “We regularly review our financial assistance policies and processes and believe we are in compliance with regulations. Our teams work incredibly hard to make sure patients understand the financial assistance that is available to them. We take our role as a local, community-based nonprofit health system seriously and are proud to provide approximately $120 million annually in unreimbursed care to our Central Oregon communities.”