St. Charles Bend to open new Urgent Care, COVID testing location

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

St. Charles Bend is opening a new Urgent Care location and drive-thru COVID testing, starting Monday.

Both services are meant to increase help for patients in the midst of the growing number of COVID-19 cases, according to Public Information Officer Ben Salmon.

The Urgent Care clinic will open in the Bend East Family Care building at 2600 NE Neff Rd., while the drive-thru COVID testing will take place in the back of that building’s parking lot.

The new services will both run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and hours may increase as the need arises.

St. Charles is reminding folks to avoid the Emergency Department if they do not need an emergency level of care, and to visit primary or Urgent Care first.

The hospital provides care for all patients, whether or not they have insurance or are able to pay.