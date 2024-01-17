▶️ St. Charles hosting 1st ‘Stop the Bleed’ classes since pandemic

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

St. Charles Health Center will begin hosting Stop the Bleed classes starting on Wednesday, teaching people how to stop life-threatening bleeding.

“That red stuff needs to stay in your body. So, we teach how to hold pressure on wounds, how to pack wounds and how to apply tourniquets,” St. Charles Trauma Program Coordinator Jeremy Buller.

St. Charles partners with Bend Fire and Rescue to aid in the training and they keep the curriculum simple.

“The biggest thing is learning what life-threatening bleeding is. Life-threatening bleeding can literally just be somebody bleeding,” Buller said. “Application of a tourniquet is really easy. Packing a wound and holding pressure on a wound is really easy, too. You can do that with the shirt off your back.”

These are the first Stop the Bleed classes St. Charles has hosted since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We started the classes again because the classrooms have finally opened back up since COVID,” Buller said. “We’ve got multiple classes coming up that are filling up really quickly so this is probably gonna be a year-long thing and we’re gonna be offering the courses until the community doesn’t want them anymore.”

The classes are open to the public and are completely free. The two-hour courses will take place Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. and at noon; Saturday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.; and Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Bend. You can register for them here.