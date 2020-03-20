St. Charles asks public to donate masks, gowns, gloves, respirators

With masks, gloves and respirators in short supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals around the country are experiencing a desperate need for basic medical gear and equipment.

St. Charles is now asking for equipment donations from the public. According to Iman Simmons, chief operating officer, the hospital’s supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) is running “critically low” and their vendors are unable to deliver on orders.

“We are taking advantage of every opportunity we have to safely conserve PPE,” Simmons said. “But there’s simply no getting around the fact that we need more supplies–and we need them soon.”

The hospital is seeking:

N95 masks

NIOSH-approved respirators, including: N95, N99, N100 P95, P99, P100 R95, R99, R10

Any type of surgical mask, including pediatric ear loop masks

Isolation gowns

Nitrile exam gloves

Hand sanitizer (any brand is fine, but cannot have glitter)

Rubbing alcohol

Pure aloe vera gel

Lactated ringers

Medical face shields

Full boxes of items are preferred, but partial boxes will be accepted if clean.

Starting Friday, March 20, donations can be dropped off on weekdays, during local school’s free meal programs at the locations below. Donations will be accepted through March 27. St. Charles asks that donors do not drop off supplies at hospitals and clinics.

Friday, March 20

Bend area

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.:

Ensworth Elementary School, 2150 NE Dagget Lane

Sky View Middle School, 63555 18th St.

Bend Senior High School, 230 NE 6th St.

Elk Meadow Elementary School, 60880 Brookswood Blvd.

La Pine area

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

La Pine High School, 51633 Coach Road

Prineville area

From noon to 1 p.m.

Crook County School District, Pioneer South, 641 E First St.

Redmond area

From 10 a.m. to noon

Redmond Fire Station, 341 NW Dogwood Ave.

Sisters area

From 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon

Sisters Elementary School, 611 E. Cascade Ave.

Monday, March 23 – Friday, March 27 (Spring Break)

Bend area

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.:

Bend Senior High School, 230 NE 6th St.

La Pine area

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

La Pine High School, 51633 Coach Road, La Pine

Prineville area

From noon to 1 p.m.

Crook County School District, Pioneer South, 641 E First St.

Redmond area

From 10 a.m. to noon

Redmond Fire Station, 341 NW Dogwood Ave.

The following locations will also accept donations Monday, March 23 – Friday, March 27

Bend Senior High School, 230 NE 6th Street, Bend

La Pine High School, 51633 Coach Road, La Pine

Crook County School District, Pioneer South, 641 E First Street, Prineville.