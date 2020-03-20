St. Charles asks public to donate masks, gowns, gloves, respirators

With masks, gloves and respirators in short supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals around the country are experiencing a desperate need for basic medical gear and equipment.
St. Charles is now asking for equipment donations from the public. According to Iman Simmons, chief operating officer, the hospital’s supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) is running “critically low” and their vendors are unable to deliver on orders.
“We are taking advantage of every opportunity we have to safely conserve PPE,” Simmons said. “But there’s simply no getting around the fact that we need more supplies–and we need them soon.”
The hospital is seeking:
- N95 masks
- NIOSH-approved respirators, including:
- N95, N99, N100
- P95, P99, P100
- R95, R99, R10
- Any type of surgical mask, including pediatric ear loop masks
- Isolation gowns
- Nitrile exam gloves
- Hand sanitizer (any brand is fine, but cannot have glitter)
- Rubbing alcohol
- Pure aloe vera gel
- Lactated ringers
- Medical face shields
Full boxes of items are preferred, but partial boxes will be accepted if clean.
Starting Friday, March 20, donations can be dropped off on weekdays, during local school’s free meal programs at the locations below. Donations will be accepted through March 27. St. Charles asks that donors do not drop off supplies at hospitals and clinics.
Friday, March 20
Bend area
From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.:
Ensworth Elementary School, 2150 NE Dagget Lane
Sky View Middle School, 63555 18th St.
Bend Senior High School, 230 NE 6th St.
Elk Meadow Elementary School, 60880 Brookswood Blvd.
La Pine area
From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
La Pine High School, 51633 Coach Road
Prineville area
From noon to 1 p.m.
Crook County School District, Pioneer South, 641 E First St.
Redmond area
From 10 a.m. to noon
Redmond Fire Station, 341 NW Dogwood Ave.
Sisters area
From 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon
Sisters Elementary School, 611 E. Cascade Ave.
Monday, March 23 – Friday, March 27 (Spring Break)
Bend area
From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.:
Bend Senior High School, 230 NE 6th St.
La Pine area
From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
La Pine High School, 51633 Coach Road, La Pine
Prineville area
From noon to 1 p.m.
Crook County School District, Pioneer South, 641 E First St.
Redmond area
From 10 a.m. to noon
Redmond Fire Station, 341 NW Dogwood Ave.
The following locations will also accept donations Monday, March 23 – Friday, March 27
Bend Senior High School, 230 NE 6th Street, Bend
La Pine High School, 51633 Coach Road, La Pine
Crook County School District, Pioneer South, 641 E First Street, Prineville.
