▶️ St. Charles and Bend PD partner to take back drugs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

St. Charles worked with Bend Police to take back medications on Saturday.

The event was an opportunity for those in the community to safely dispose of old and unused prescription and over the counter medicines.

Those driving through the parking lot were pleased the service was offered, including one man who said joking to an officer, “This is a first to willing give drugs to a cop.”

The goal is to keep the drugs from being misused and to prevent them from ending up in the water table.

In 2021, St. Charles took in 427 pounds of medication from over 300 individuals.

The drugs will be boxed up and given to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for safe disposal.

If you missed the event you can find a drop box in the lobby of the Bend Police Station.