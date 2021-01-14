St. Charles accepting appointments for Phase 1A COVID vaccinations

Central Oregonians among the state’s Phase 1A group for COVID vaccinations can now make appointments with St. Charles through its website.

If you are in the 1a group and are interested in a COVID-19 vaccine, please visit https://www.stcharleshealthcare.org/…/covid-19-vaccine…, click to attest to being in the Phase 1a group, then select the date and time for your vaccination.

You’ll then be prompted to either log in using your St. Charles MyChart account, or continue as a guest, finish filling out your information and get scheduled