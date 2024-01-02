St. Charles announces grant applications open for 2024

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

St. Charles Health System announced Tuesday it is now accepting grant applications for 2024. St. Charles says its Community Benefit program provides tens of thousands of dollars each year to local organizations with the goal of “Creating America’s healthiest community, together.”

Central Oregon community organizations can apply for three different grants.

Priority grant Celebrate, Together; Celebrando Juntos: This grant is aimed at reducing feelings of loneliness and social isolation while fostering a sense of belonging for Central Oregonians.

This grant is aimed at reducing feelings of loneliness and social isolation while fostering a sense of belonging for Central Oregonians. Basic needs grants: Organizations should focus on unmet basic needs in vulnerable populations.

Organizations should focus on unmet basic needs in vulnerable populations. IDEA grant: The Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA) grant aims to support community partners who aspire to integrate IDEA best practices within their organization.

For more information including criteria and deadlines, visit the Community Benefit grant webpage.

RELATED: St. Charles awards $80,000 in grants to address loneliness in Central Oregon