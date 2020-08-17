Springfield man dies, 2 teens injured in 1-car crash near Sisters

A Springfield man died and two teenagers were injured Sunday in a one-car rollover crash just outside of Sisters.

Oregon State Police said the crash happened on Highway 242 around 11:30 a.m., two miles west of Sisters near the Crossroads Road intersection.

The preliminary investigation showed 57-year-old Liciano Ramirez-Guillen was heading east when he drove his Chevy pickup off the road and rolled.

Ramirez-Guillen died at the scene.

His passengers, a 13-year-old was taken by Life Flight to St Charles in Bend with serious injuries while an ambulance took a 15-year-old was to the hospital as well.

No other details were provided.