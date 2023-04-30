▶️ ‘Spring Thing’ brings hundreds of volunteers to Smith Rock State Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More than 300 volunteers braved the sun for the annual Smith Rock Spring Thing on Saturday.

The event is organized by the nonprofit Smith Rock Group to help protect and enhance the park’s natural beauty.

Volunteers were doing trail maintenance, picking up trash and restoration work.

Dustin Ebel, Smith Rock Group President, says “We get a lot of hikers and other folks in the community that want to come back and give to a place that they love and cherish. Ebel adds, “It’s amazing to share this experience with the community.”

After the cleanup, the Spring Thing had a celebration for the volunteers with a live auction, raffle, delicious food and drinks, and goodies.

All proceeds go directly to Spring Thing and help Smith Rock State Park.

The Smith Rock Group has organized the volunteer event for 30 years attracting hundreds of people each year.

According to the Group, “Since starting in 1993, it is the largest climber led park clean-up event in the U.S.”

If you want to learn more about the nonprofit, you can visit their website at this link.