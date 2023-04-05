▶️ VIDEO: Spring blizzard buries North Dakota interstate

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A blizzard caused multiple road closures and disrupted travel in eastern North Dakota on Wednesday, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

The blizzard dumped several inches of snow in the state overnight, the National Weather Service said. The NDDOT issued a no-travel advisory for the eastern part of the state and had closed parts of two of its major interstates.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol released this footage, which shows heavy snow accumulation on Interstate 94.

Midwest tornadoes: Satellite timelapse video shows string of tornadoes across midwest

More severe weather video: Watch as tornado rips through Iowa field